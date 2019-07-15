Medina Cruises, Fightins Top Ponies 4-1

(BINGHAMTON, NY) - Adonis Medina dealt seven strong innings to lead the Fightins to a 4-1 win on Monday night in their first meeting of the season against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium.

Medina (6-3) permitted just an unearned run on three hits and did not allow a walk across seven innings, picking up four strikeouts in the win.

The right-hander faced the minimum through the first three innings, yielding a single to Patrick Mazeika but quickly erasing him on a double play in the second.

Reading (17-9) (56-37) was held scoreless by Harol Gonzalez (4-4) through the front five before Mickey Moniak got the offense going in the sixth.

Moniak opened the frame with a single through the right side, and with one out, Darick Hall scorched a double to right. Cornelius Randolph then drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases, and Josh Stephen pulled a ground out toward the hole on the right side that permitted Moniak to score the night's first run.

Austin Bossart doubled the Reading lead in the seventh, belting a 2-0 pitch from reliever Ryder Ryan over the left field wall to make it 2-0 Fightin Phils. An out later, Jose Gomez struck a double to left-center, and moved to third on a groundout. Alec Bohm then delivered a single up the middle to plate Gomez and push the lead to 3-0.

Medina sailed through the front six before Braxton Lee's ground-rule double opened the seventh, the first time the Rumble Ponies (12-15) (47-44) managed to put a man in scoring position. Barrett Barnes reached on an error on the third baseman Bohm, and Mazeika lofted a sac fly to left to plate Lee and bring it to 3-1.

Jonathan Hennigan worked around a pair of two-out baserunners to toss a scoreless eighth, and Luke Williams cranked a pinch-hit solo shot for his sixth homer of the year in the ninth, extending the lead to 4-1.

Game two of the series is set for 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, with JoJo Romero on the hill against fellow lefty David Peterson. The game will be broadcast on 610 ESPN and the Fightins radio network beginning at 6 p.m.

