Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #91 Rumble Ponies (12-14) vs. Reading Fightin Phils (16-9) - 6:35PM

July 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(12-14, 47-43), 3rd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

READING FIGHTIN PHILS

(16-9, 55-37), 1st Eastern Division

(Philadelphia Phillies)

Monday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Harol Gonzalez (4-3, 3.68 ERA) vs. RHP Adonis Medina (5-3, 3.90 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Reading Fightin Phils begin a three-game series at NYSEG Stadium. It is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 3-1 Sunday afternoon to take four of five in the first series after the all-star break. Barrett Barnes hit a two-run home run in the first. Gavin Cecchini drove in the Ponies' third run with a two-out RBI single in the ninth. RHP Tommy Wilson (2-4) allowed just two hits over six scoreless frames. He retired 15 of the last 16 he faced.

BARNES LEADS WAY WITH HOMERS: With his two-run homer in the first inning Sunday, Barrett Barnes moves into sole possession of first place on the Binghamton roster with 11 home runs. He ranks second with 47 RBI, one behind Patrick Mazeika.

DRIVING THEM IN: The Rumble Ponies have two players who rank in the top five in the league in RBI. Patrick Mazeika is tied for third with 48 RBI, and Barrett Barnes sits in a tie for fifth with 47.

CECCHINI'S HOT JULY: Since returning to Binghamton on July 5, Gavin Cecchini has gotten a hit in every game and is riding a season-long six-game hit streak. During this stretch he is 7-21 (.333) with three RBI and two doubles.

WINNERS OF SEVEN OF LAST NINE: The Rumble Ponies have won seven of their last nine games. This is the third time this year they have put together such a stretch. Ponies pitchers are limiting opponents to 2.9 runs per game over the last nine games.

HELLO FIGHTIN PHILS: Tonight marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. The two teams will meet in Reading next week (7/22-24). In 2018, the two teams split their six games with the Fightin Phils sweeping the Rumble Ponies in Reading. The Ponies returned the favor a week later, winning all three games at NYSEG Stadium.

READING HOLDS BEST OVERALL RECORD: In addition to leading the Eastern Division in the second half, the Fightin Phils hold the best overall record in the Eastern League at 55-37. They finished percentage points behind Trenton for the best record in the Eastern Division in the first half.

HALL THE WAY: Darick Hall leads the EL in RBI with 56 as well as doubles with 26. He also leads the league with 41 extra-base hits. Hall is tied for third in home runs with 15.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies and Fightin Phils continue their three-game series Tuesday at 6:35 PM at NYSEG Stadium. LHP David Peterson takes the mound against fellow lefty JoJo Romero.

Eastern League Stories from July 15, 2019

