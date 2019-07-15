Fightin Phils Silence Ponies in Series Opener

July 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 4-1 Monday night at NYSEG Stadium.

The game was scoreless through the first five innings until Reading (17-9, 56-37) got on the scoreboard with a Josh Stephen RBI ground out off Ponies starter Harol Gonzalez. The Fightin Phils added two more runs in the seventh off Ryder Ryan. Austin Bosart hit a lead-off home run, and Alec Bohm had an RBI single. Their final run came in the ninth on a pinch-hit homer by Luke Williams.

Binghamton (12-15, 47-43) scored its only run on a Patrick Mazeika sacrifice fly in the seventh. Mazeika now ranks third in the Eastern League with 49 RBI. The Ponies were held to just four hits and had a runner in scoring position on two occasions.

Gonzalez (4-4) suffered the loss after going six innings and allowing just one run on four hits while striking out five. Righty Adonis Medina (6-3) picked up the win after seven innings of work in which he allowed one unearned run on three hits and struck out four.

The Ponies and Fightin Phils continue this three-game series at NYSEG Stadium Tuesday night at 6:35 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: Gavin Cecchini saw his season-high six game hitting streak come to an end... Mazeika finished 1-3 with an RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.