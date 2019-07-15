Rony Garcia, Matt Lipka Earn Eastern League Weekly Awards

July 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





The Eastern League announced Monday that RHP Rony Garcia and OF Matt Lipka have earned the league's Pitcher and Player of the Week awards for the week ending July 15. Garcia and Lipka become the second and third players to earn the weekly honor from the league following RHP Deivi Garcia who was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 23.

Garcia earned the award with eight scoreless innings on Friday night against the Reading Fightin Phils. The 21-year-old right-hander from Mao in the Dominican Republic scattered four hits and did not walk a batter over his outing against Reading. The eight inning outing was the longest by a Thunder starter this season and Garcia matched a season-high with eight strikeouts.

Overall, Garcia is 2-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 11 starts with the Thunder. In his last two starts he is 1-1 with a 1.18 ERA (2 ER in 15.2 IP) and has struck out 13.

Lipka earned the award by going 8-for-14 with three doubles, two triples, one home run and five runs batted in. He became the fourth player to hit for the cycle in the Thunder's franchise history when he completed the task on Thursday night at Reading. Lipka is in the midst of one of his strongest stretches of the season; over his last six games at the plate, he's gone 11-for-22 with four doubles, two triples, one home run and driven in seven.

The 27-year-old was signed by the Yankees as a minor league free agent prior to the 2019 season and is batting .234 with four home runs and 11 stolen bases with the Thunder this season.

The Thunder continue their road trip with a three-game series in Altoona on Monday and return to ARM & HAMMER Park on Thursday night to start a four-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats. Tickets are available at www.TrentonThunder.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.