Sea Dogs Game Notes August 29th vs. New Hampshire

August 29, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Matt Kent (10-8, 3.15)

New Hampshire: RHP Jordan Romano (11-7, 3.71)

NEWS AND NOTES

IF YOU BUILD IT.... The Portland Sea Dogs play their annual Field of Dreams game on Wednesday night, taking on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) at Hadlock Field...Portland will be wearing 1926 replica jerseys of the Portland Eskimos, and emerge through the corn in centerfield...Lefty Matt Kent (10-8, 3.15 ERA) makes the start for the 'Dogs and his second straight against New Hampshire...The series is tied at one game apiece.

'DOGS HIT THREE HOMERS: Chad De La Guerra, Tate Matheny, and Esteban Quiroz each hit three homers but New Hampshire beat Portland 8-4 on Tuesday night...Fisher Cats DH Jon Berti hit for the cycle, picking the homer in his final at-bat against Jordan Weems...Bo Bichette went 3-for-5, 3 RBI, Cavan Biggio and Harold Ramirez each had 2 hits and an RBI...De La Guerra went 3-for-5 with two runs scored...Jon Harris earned the win to improve to 11-5.

