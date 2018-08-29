'Cats Scratch Back But Come up Short in Slugfest
August 29, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) lost a slugfest against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) Wednesday night at Hadlock Field, a 10-9 defeat that featured a combined 29 hits. With the loss and a Trenton Thunder (Yankees) win in Altoona earlier tonight, the 'Cats and the Thunder are tied for first in the Eastern Division with five games to play, but Trenton owns the tiebreaker.
Trailing 8-3 after four, New Hampshire used a four-run fifth to make it close. Bo Bichette started the inning with a single and Max Pentecost followed with a two-run home run. Santiago Espinal matched the effort later in the frame, launching his first-career Double-A home run over the 37-foot Maine Monster in left field to plate a pair and make it 8-7.
After a scoreless sixth, Portland got two runs (one earned) in the seventh to go up 10-7.
In the eighth, Forrest Wall notched a lead-off single and scored on a Jon Berti triple. Berti came home on a wild pitch as the 'Cats scratched back within one.
Down 10-9 in the ninth, Espinal worked a walk to start the stanza and moved to second on a passed ball during the next at-bat. Despite having the tying run in scoring position with no outs, New Hampshire failed to bring him in and lost 10-9.
Espinal led the way on offense with three hits, three runs scored and two RBI. Bichette, Pentecost, Wall and Andrew Guillotte logged two hits apieve while Danny Young twirled two scoreless frames of relief. Travis Bergen put up a zero in the ninth to extend his scoreless innings streak to 20 frames, a season-high for the Fisher Cats.
New Hampshire concludes the regular season road schedule tomorrow night in Portland. RHP Hector Perez will go for the 'Cats while LHP Kyle Hart gets the nod for the Sea Dogs. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with the Fisher Cats Pregame Show and continues with first pitch at 7:00 p.m. on the WGIR Fisher Cats Radio Network.
The Fisher Cats return home Friday - Monday for a Labor Day Weekend series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).
The Eastern League Playoffs begin on Wednesday, September 5. With a two-game lead on second-place Trenton, the Fisher Cats magic number to clinch home field advantage is seven. With home field, New Hampshire would host Round 1 playoff games on Friday, September 7, as well as Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9 if necessary.
For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 29, 2018
- 'Cats Scratch Back But Come up Short in Slugfest - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Baysox Bats Lash RubberDucks - Akron RubberDucks
- Sea Dogs Hold on for a 10-9 Win over the Fisher Cats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yard Goats Slide Past Ponies with Sly Sixth - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Manning Impressive, Bullpen Fails to Hold Lead - Erie SeaWolves
- Goats Smash State Attendance Record and Losing Skid - Hartford Yard Goats
- Sens Howl Back in the Ninth for Win over SeaWolves - Harrisburg Senators
- Squirrels beat Fightins 3-2 - Reading Fightin Phils
- CJ Snaps Squirrels Five-Game Skid - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Curve Left Feeling Green in 5-0 Win - Trenton Thunder
- Curve Bats Go Quiet against Thunder - Altoona Curve
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Harrisburg Senators - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #135 - Rumble Ponies (63-71) at Yard Goats (60-71) - 7:05 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Bullpen Receives Sosebee - Trenton Thunder
- Sea Dogs Game Notes August 29th vs. New Hampshire - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yard Goats to Become First Minor League Baseball Club in Connecticut to Attract over 400,000 - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Hampshire Fisher Cats Stories
- 'Cats Scratch Back But Come up Short in Slugfest
- Cycle Highlights Win for First-Place Fisher Cats
- Early Deficit Dooms First-Place Fishers
- Fisher Cats Pound out Seven Extra-Base Hits in 7-1 Win over Binghamton
- Playoff Bound: Pentecost's 3-Run Homer Sends NH to Postseason