Curve Left Feeling Green in 5-0 Win

August 29, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





ALTOONA, PA - Nick Green took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Bruce Caldwell knocked two doubles in a 5-0 win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The victory marked the sixth in a row for the Thunder and clinched a victory in the four-game series against Altoona. The Thunder are a season-high 15 games over .500 at 75-60.

Green's no-hitter attempt began with a nine-pitch first inning and continued smoothly as the Curve hit ground ball after ground ball to his infield. Green walked a man in the second, another in the fourth and retired the side in order in the first third, fifth and sixth inning. The right-hander began the seventh with back-to-back strikeouts before surrendering a line drive single past the dive of second baseman Bruce Caldwell. Green came back to get Will Craig to fly out right and end his outing.

Green induced 13 ground ball outs throughout his outing and got just two fly outs over his seven innings. Green struck out four in his third start with the Thunder and earned his first Double-A win.

The Thunder offense supported Green's no-hitter attempt with a second inning run off Curve starter Dario Agrazal. Bruce Caldwell started the inning with a double and stood on third with two outs. Rashad Crawford then lined a base hit back through the middle to take a 1-0 lead.

Agrazal retired 9-of-the-next-10 batters before running into trouble in the sixth. Gosuke Katoh started a four-run frame with a double and Brandon Wagner followed him with a line drive double to right-center. The offense kept rolling as Trey Amburgey singled and Caldwell followed with his second double of the night to make it 3-0. Kyle Holder and Crawford added RBI singles later in the frame to push the lead to 5-0 in support of Green.

After the no-hitter attempt was broken up, Green completed his seventh inning then gave way to right-hander Hobie Harris who maneuvered around four baserunners over two innings to complete the victory.

Your Thunder continue their road trip on Thursday night at 6:00pm against the Curve. RHP Brian Keller (10-8, 3.54) will start for the Thunder, RHP Scooter Hightower (1-1, 2.78) will go for Altoona. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:45pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.