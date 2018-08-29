Bullpen Receives Sosebee

August 29, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





The New York Yankees have made the following moves affecting the Thunder roster:

- RHP David Sosebee - Transferred from SWB to Trenton

- RHP Chase Hodson - Transferred from Trenton to Tampa

The moves leave the Thunder with 25 active players on the roster which is the Eastern League maximum.

The 2018 season, the 25th in franchise history, continues tonight at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, PA. RHP Nick Green gets the ball for the Thunder tonight, RHP Dario Agrazal will go for the Altoona Curve. Pre-game coverage begins on 920 AM The Jersey at 5:45pm with Jon Mozes. The game will also be available online at www.trentonthunder.com/broadcast

