Yard Goats to Become First Minor League Baseball Club in Connecticut to Attract over 400,000

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will become the first minor league baseball club in Connecticut history to attract over 400,000 fans during a season. The Yard Goats will set the attendance milestone at tonight's home game at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Yard Goats are leading the entire Eastern League in total attendance 395,242 (66 dates) and rank second in the EL averaging 5,989 fans per game. The Yard Goats have played in front of a club-record 45 sellouts, including the past 17 games in Hartford. Limited tickets are available for tonight's 7:05 PM game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

What: Yard Goats to surpass 400,000 in season attendance

When: Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 7:05 PM

Where: Dunkin' Donuts Park

1214 Main Street

Hartford, CT 06103

The Hartford Yard Goats continue their final homestand of the season tonight, and host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 7:05 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The final home game of the season is tomorrow evening at 7:05 PM. Tickets are on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

