Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #135 - Rumble Ponies (63-71) at Yard Goats (60-71) - 7:05 PM

August 29, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





"You can't hate how you win if you win." -AJ Hinch

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(63-71), 4th Eastern Division, 12.0 GB

(New York Mets)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS

(60-71), 5th Eastern Division, 13.5 GB

(Colorado Rockies)

Wednesday - 7:05 PM

Dunkin Donuts Park- Hartford, CT

RHP Justin Dunn (6-4, 3.89) vs. RHP Jesus Tinoco (7-12, 4.98)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

LAST GAME RECAP: Will Toffey's ninth-inning pinch hit solo blast sent Binghamton to a 4-3 win Tuesday night at Dunkin Donuts Park. In a game that featured four ejections and five hit batsmen, the Rumble Ponies prevailed for their first back-to-back wins at Hartford this season. The Ponies utilized five pitchers in the victory - none of whom tossed more than 2.2 innings.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Justin Dunn prepares for his 14th Eastern League start and third against Hartford. The Double-A rookie lasted just 3.1 innings at New Hampshire last Friday, the shortest start of his 2018 season. Dunn has tossed at least five innings in all other Eastern League starts, but is 0-2 in his two starts against the Yard Goats.

YOU DON'T MESS WITH THE JHOAN: Jhoan Urena hit another home run on Tuesday, his sixth on the current road trip. Binghamton's outfielder also has six home runs in ten games at Dunkin Donuts Park this season and four in the last two games.

STRONG CUP OF TOFFEY: Will Toffey's pinch hit home run in the ninth inning proved to be the game-winner on Tuesday night. He's the first Binghamton player with a pinch hit blast since Matt Oberste did it on June 10, 2017 against Harrisburg.

SEASON SERIES: Hartford owns an 11 games to five advantage in the season set.

ATKINS DIET: Adam Atkins made his Double-A debut by tossing 2.2 scoreless innings and earning a single in his first-ever professional at bat. He was called up from St. Lucie (High-A) on Tuesday after posting a 3-3 mark and 2.17 ERA over 36 appearances.

LONG BALL LOGISTICS: Binghamton bashed three home runs on Tuesday, the 13th time this season hitting at least three home runs in a game. The only other time the Rumble Ponies hit three home runs in back-to-back games was May 15-17 when they did it in three straight games.

POWER PONIES: The Rumble Ponies have hit 18 home runs over the last 13 games, including ten in the last five. In the 13 games prior to this stretch, the Rumble Ponies totaled just three long balls. Binghamton has the fourth most home runs in the Eastern League (111).

THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY: In Tuesday's game, there were five hit batsmen, four ejections, and one benches-clearing confrontation. Franklyn Kilome, Kevin Taylor, and Manager Luis Rojas were each tossed by home plate umpire Derek Gonzales.

UP NEXT: The Rumble Ponies play their final road game of the 2018 season on Thursday evening. RHP Nabil Crismatt gets the ball against Yard Goats RHP Rico Garcia with first pitch at Dunkin Donuts Park scheduled for 7:05 PM.

