Sea Dogs Game Notes August 16th at New Hampshire

August 16, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Bryan Mata (2-5, 6.23)

New Hampshire: RHP Justin Dillon (4-2, 3.83)

NEWS AND NOTES

TRIP SHIFTS TO THE GRANITE STATE: The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) open up a three-game series on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium...Portland dropped three of four in Hartford to start the trip, but have won eight of 13 from the Fisher Cats this season...The 'Dogs are in third place in the Eastern Division, 4.5 games behind the Reading Fightin Phils for the final playoff spot in the division.

MADDEN KNOCKS IN TWO: C Charlie Madden homered and knocked in two runs, but Hartford took the series finale, 5-3 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park...RHP Denyi Reyes (7-10) took the loss, giving up four runs on six hits over five innings pitched...Hartford built a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run homer by LF Mylz Jones and a run-scoring single from RF Manny Melendez...3B Nick Lovullo went 1-for-3 with a two-out RBI single in the sixth.

