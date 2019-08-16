Rumble Ponies Game Notes #122: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-32, 60-61) vs. Hartford Yard Goats (25-28, 62-58) - 7:05PM

August 16, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(25-32, 60-61), 5th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS

(25-28, 62-58), 4th Eastern Division

(Colorado Rockies)

Friday - 7:05 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Tony Dibrell (0-5, 8.64 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Dennis (3-2, 3.83 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Hartford Yard Goats begin a three-game series at NYSEG Stadium.

LAST TIME OUT: New Hampshire defeated Binghamton 1-0 Thursday night in a rain-shortened seven-inning game. Josh Palacios drove in the game's only run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first after Cullen Large led off the game with a triple. Tommy Wilson pitched all seven innings for the Ponies, allowed just one run on two hits and struck out seven despite taking the loss. Nate Pearson picked up the win as he held the Ponies to four hits and six strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

SCORELESS STREAK: Binghamton was shutout over the final 20.1 innings of its series against New Hampshire. The Rumble Ponies lost each of the final two games 1-0. Their last run came in the third inning of game two on Tuesday via Jason Krizan's solo home run. The Ponies scored a total of three runs over the four games.

PONIES LOSE FIVE STRIAGHT SERIES: The Rumble Ponies have dropped their last five series. Binghamton lost three out of four to both Erie and New Hampshire and dropped two of three to Akron, Harrisburg and Hartford. The Ponies' last series win came at home against Bowie (7/25-7/28) when they took three of four from the Baysox.

FAMILIAR FOES: For both of tonight's starting pitchers, their last outing came against the other team. Tony Dibrell pitched the finale of last weekend's three-game set in Hartford. He gave up five runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings and suffered the loss. He also struck out five. Meanwhile, Matt Dennis pitched on Saturday against the Rumble Ponies. He went six innings, allowed three runs on nine hits, and received a no-decision.

SEASON SERIES: The Rumble Ponies are 2-4 against the Yard Goats this season and dropped two of three in both of their series so far. Tonight is the first meeting between the two teams in Binghamton. In addition to this three-game series, they will also play the final four games of the year against each other (8/30-9/2).

PONIES PITCHERS IN TRIPLE-A: The Syracuse Mets (AAA) defeated the Durham Bulls 5-3 Thursday behind three pitchers who on the Rumble Ponies this year. Chris Mazza started the game and allowed one run on three hits over four innings. Matt Blackham earned his first win at Triple-A with a scoreless fifth inning, and Stephen Nogosek pitched a scoreless eighth. Mazza and Nogosek are the two 2019 Rumble Ponies who have appeared in games with the New York Mets.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies and Yard Goats continue their three-game series Saturday evening at NYSEG Stadium at 6:35PM.

