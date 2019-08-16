Sedlock Earns First League Win in 6-2 Victory

August 16, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





Altoona, PA - The Baysox grabbed a fourth consecutive win with a commanding 6-2 victory in the series opener in Altoona Friday night.

With Dean Kremer promoted to Triple-A Norfolk to make his International League debut, Cody Sedlock stepped into his spot in the rotation and was in control. Sedlock worked from ahead in the count through an efficient five inning appearance en route to his first Eastern League win.

Bowie grabbed the lead right out of the gate. Cedric Mullins doubled down the line in left with one down in the first. he then stole third and scored on a two-out RBI single from Carlos Perez to lead 1-0. In the fourth inning, Zach Jarrett added some insurance. With the infield drawn in and no outs, he singled the other way to right to score two runs and put the Baysox up 3-0.

Perez and Mullins would be heard from again. Perez hit a solo home run into the left field bleachers in the sixth inning. His 12th of the year put Bowie atop 4-1. An inning later, Mullins rocketed a line drive around the right field foul pole to lift the Baysox to a 6-1 lead.

Erie was a 5-1 winner over Akron so the Baysox remain two games back with 17 games remaining. The Baysox got three-hit nights from both Perez and Willy Yahn in the win. Steve Klimek worked 2 and 1/3rd scoreless innings and Zach Muckenhirn wrapped up the game stranding the bases loaded for his fifth save of the year.

The Baysox continue their three-game series in Altoona Saturday, August 17th with Zac Lowther on the hill. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior to first pitch on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In Radio app by searching Baysox.

Bowie is making a push towards the Eastern League Playoffs. Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.