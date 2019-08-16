Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

August 16, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (39-15, 1ST WEST, 2.0 GA 2nd Half) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (21-32, 5TH WEST, 17.5 GB 2nd Half)

LHP JOEY WENTZ (1-0, 2.70 Era) VS. RHP ELI MORGAN (6-2, 3.42 ERA)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #121 * HOME GAME #62 * NIGHT GAME #89

Tonight, the first place Erie SeaWolves open up a three-game weekend series against the Akron RubberDucks at UPMC Park. Last night, the SeaWolves completed a series sweep of the Eastern Division leading Reading Fightin Phils with a one-hit, 1-0 shutout victory...Erie enters tonight's game on a seven game winning streak against Akron...Lefty Joey Wentz takes the mound for the SeaWolves and is making his third start since coming over in the Shane Greene trade. Wentz took a no-decision in his last start against New Hampshire on August 10 where he allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in five innings...Righty Eli Morgan takes the mound for Akron making his 16th start and second against the SeaWolves. Morgan beat Erie on June 2 in game one of a doubleheader allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings. He took a no-decision in his last start against Portland on August 9 allowing four runs on eight hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Morgan was an eighth rounder out of Gonzaga in 2017...The SeaWolves lead in the Western Division is two games on the Bowie Baysox. Both Erie and Bowie have 18 games remaining in the regular season.

SATURDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 7:05 P.M.

RHP Casey Mize (6-3, 3.22 ERA) vs. TBD

SUNDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 1:35 P.M.

LHP Tarik Skubal (1-1, 1.86 ERA) vs. TBD

MONDAY VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (SF GIANTS) - THE DIAMOND - 6:35 P.M.

RHP Anthony Castro (5-2, 4.34 ERA) VS. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect & OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 15 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Derek Hill set the franchise record Tuesday for most home runs in a single-season from the leadoff spot (14)

- Isaac Paredes set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- Erie is now 24-8 in its past 32 games and 21 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- In 26 of their 36 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 206

- Tonight is the 13th meeting between the SeaWolves and RubberDucks. The two clubs meet 19 times in 2019.

- The SeaWolves +91 run differential is first in the EL (+69 in second half). Akron is +15 ranking fifth (+1 in the second half)

- Jose Azocar leads the EL with 127 hits and is second in the league with a .287 batting average.

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .252 batting average while Akron is fourth .242

- Erie has hit the second-most home runs in the league (101). Akron is fourth (92)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.29) while the RubberDucks staff ranks fifth (3.50)

- Erie relievers have a 3.43 ERA (10th in the EL). Akron features the best bullpen in the EL with a 2.87 ERA.

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .230 batting average which second in the league

- The SeaWolves are tied for third in the league with a .981 fielding percentage. Akron ranks ninth with a .978 fielding pct.

- The SeaWolves are a league-best 21-5 at home in the second half.

- Last night was the SeaWolves 15th shutout of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.