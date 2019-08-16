Harrisburg Senators Game Information & Starting Lineup at Richmond

Harrisburg Senators (23-28) vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (21-34)





Harrisburg Senators (23-28) vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (21-34)

Game 122 - 2nd Half Game 52 - Friday, August 16 at 7:05 p.m.

The Diamond - Richmond, VA

RH Mario Sanchez (8-4, 2.93) vs. LH Caleb Baragar (3-5, 3.70)

Tonight's Senators Starting Lineup:

Andrew Stevenson, LF

Luis Garcia, SS

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Adrian Sanchez, 2B

Tres Barrera, C

Nick Banks, RF

Mario Sanchez, P

LAST GAME

The Senators scored six runs in the second inning and five more in the third to cruise to a 12-1 win over the Altoona Curve Thursday night at FNB Field. Andrew Stevenson had five hits and scored twice to lead the Senators. Tyler Mapes pitched six innings and had two hits driving in two runs. With the win the Senators won the series, their first home series win since taking three of four from Richmond in July.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game one of their three-game series at The Diamond in Richmond tonight. Harrisburg is 8-5 against Richmond this season including going 2-1 against the Flying Squirrels on the road.

Harrisburg is 4-6 in their past 10 games. Overall this season they're 65-56 which would put them 5.5 games behind Erie in third place in the Western Division.

Harrisburg went 15-12 in July, the second month this season with a winning record. The Sens are 18-15 since the all-star break.

ABOUT THE RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS

The Flying Squirrels are the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. They play their home games at The Diamond in Richmond, VA. The franchise moved to Richmond for the 2010 season. They've been an affiliate of the Giants since 2003. They've never won an EL Championship.

They're 21-34 and 18.5 games behind Erie. They're 3-7 in their last 10 games and 16-44 at home this season. They finished the first half 23-44, 17.5 games behind the Senators.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

August 5-8, .249, 8 HR, 65 Runs (5.0 rpg) and a 3.98 ERA.

July 15-12, .245, 14 HR, 121 Runs (4.5 rpg) and a 3.52 ERA.

June 11-16, .243, 12 HR, 97 Runs (3.6 rpg) and a 3.21 ERA.

May 13-16, .224, 17 HR, 103 Runs (3.5 rpg) and a 4.03 ERA.

April 21-4, .250, 28 HR, 110 Runs (4.4 rpg) and a 2.66 ERA. (Best April in Senators history)

