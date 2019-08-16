Fisher Cats Extend Winning Streak to Four Games with 4-2 Win over Portland

Manchester, N.H. - Brock Lundquist homered to erase an early two-run deficit and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) matched a season-best four-game win streak with a 4-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

A four-run second inning was all New Hampshire needed. Trailing 2-0, Chad Spanberger reached first base on a one-out single and advanced to third on a throwing error by Portland starter Bryan Mata (L, 2-6). Vinny Capra singled home Spanberger to make it 2-1.

After a walk to Christian Williams, Lundquist sliced a fly ball down the left field line, and hit the foul pole for a three-run homer. New Hampshire's 4-2 lead would hold up for the rest of the game.

Three New Hampshire pitchers combined on the win. Justin Dillon (W 5-2) went the first six innings, allowing two unearned runs and striking out five. After Brad Wilson tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, Dany Jimenez retired Portland in order with two strikeouts for his fifth save.

Jimenez is now riding a scoreless streak of 9.1 innings, allowing just two hits with four walks and 11 strikeouts during this stretch.

It only took Portland two batters to end a Fisher Cats scoreless streak that had reached 20 innings. A single by Jarren Duran started the game, and when Brett Netzer's single bounced past the right fielder, Duran scored and Netzer made it to third. A sacrifice fly by Joey Curletta gave the Sea Dogs another run.

Mata allowed four runs in six innings for Portland, but did finish strong retiring the final nine batters he faced.

Capra produced New Hampshire's lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a double.

