Sea Dogs Game Notes August 13th at Hartford

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Matthew Kent (5-4, 3.36)

Hartford: RHP Brandon Gold (8-5, 3.81)

NEWS AND NOTES

THREE WEEKS LEFT: The Portland Sea Dogs finish the season with 23 games in 21 days, all against the Eastern Division...Tonight, the 'Dogs open up a seven-game, six-day trip against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) at Dunkin' Donuts Park...Portland has won four consecutive series and 16 of their last 25 games...The Sea Dogs are five games behind the Reading Fightin Phils for the top spot in the Eastern Division division but do not hold the tie-breaker.

CLOSE CALL ON SUNDAY: SS C.J. Chatham snapped a 2-2 tie with an RBI double in the sixth inning, lifting the Sea Dogs to a 3-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field...LHP Daniel McGrath (5-0) earned his third straight win, working six innings on four hits, two runs (one earned), four walks, and seven strikeouts...RHP Adam Lau tossed two perfect innings, and RHP Jordan Weems pitched the ninth for his seventh save of the season.

