Hip-Hop Legend Kurtis Blow Returns to Perform at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that rap and hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow will return to perform a post-game concert at Dunkin' Donuts Park following the team's final home game of the season on Thursday, August 29th. The concert was added in appreciation for all the wonderful fans and sponsors, who have helped make this third season of professional baseball's return to Hartford a great success. The Yard Goats have already sold out Dunkin' Donuts Park 40 times, including the past 18 home games. The Yard Goats host the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators at 7:05pm that night.

Kurtis Blow is considered to be one of the founders and creators of recorded rap. Blow is credited with many firsts, including being the first rapper signed to a major label, the first with a certified gold record, and the first performer to record a rap music video. Besides his own work, Blow has been responsible for hits by The Fat Boys and Run DMC. Kurtis Blow performed after the final home game of the 2017 season.

"We're thrilled that Kurtis Blow will once again perform at Dunkin' Donuts Park, following the final home game of the season," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "This is a thank you to the best fans in baseball, who have once again shown tremendous support and enthusiasm in filling the ballpark every night."

The Yard Goats continue a 7-game homestand tonight at Dunkin' Donuts Park and host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Following this homestand, there are only 8 remaining home dates left at Dunkin' Donuts Park this season. The team's 2020 scheduled was released last week and Season Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 season. Fans can purchase 2020 Yard Goats season tickets by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

