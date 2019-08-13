Rumble Ponies Game Notes #118/119: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-29, 59-58) vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (20-31, 51-57) - 5:35PM (DH)

August 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(24-29, 59-58), T-4th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS

(20-31, 51-67), 6th Eastern Division

(Toronto Blue Jays)

Tuesday - 5:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

GM 1: LHP Kevin Smith (2-1, 2.53 ERA) vs. RHP Thomas Hatch (0-2, 5.79 ERA)

GM 2: RHP Mickey Jannis (5-3, 3.94 ERA) vs. RHP Joey Murray (0-2, 4.50 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats begin a four-game series with a doubleheader at NYSEG Stadium.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 5-2 Sunday. Patrick Mazeika gave Binghamton a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the fourth. The Yard Goats took the lead on a Carlos Herrera two-run homer and a Vance Vizcaino RBI single in the fifth. They added to their lead with a Brian Serven two-run home run in the sixth. The Ponies were limited to four hits. Tony Dibrell suffered the loss as he gave up five runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings.

MAZEIKA INCREASES HOME RUN, RBI LEAD: Patrick Mazeika hit his 14th home run with a solo homer in the fourth on Sunday. It raised his RBI total to 62. Both tallies are the best on the Binghamton roster. He sits in third place on the Eastern League RBI leaderboard.

PONIES DROP FOUR STRAIGHT SERIES: By falling in the rubber game to the Yard Goats, the Rumble Ponies have now lost four consecutive series. They dropped three out of four to Erie and lost two of three to Akron, Harrisburg and Hartford.

PONIES IN DOUBLEHEADERS: The Rumble Ponies have been swept just once all season in a doubleheader. They have swept their opponent four times and split seven twin bills.

HIGH AVERAGE VS. HIGH ERA: The Ponies rank second in the Eastern League with a .246 batting average. Meanwhile, the Fisher Cats come into series with a 3.90 ERA, which is the highest in the league.

SMITH, WALL LEAD NEW HAMPSHIRE LINE-UP: New Hampshire's Kevin Smith ranks fourth in the EL with 17 home runs. His 54 RBI places him in ninth in the league. He is also fifth in the EL with 39 extra-base hits. Teammate Forrest Wall sits in fifth in the EL with 111 hits. He is tied for second with 27 doubles.

MATCH-UP WITH FISHER CATS: The Rumble Ponies and Fisher Cats have split their first 12 meetings of the season. Binghamton won five of the seven games on the road but dropped four of the five games at NYSEG Stadium. The last time these two teams met, the Ponies swept the three-game in Manchester from June 18-20.

NO DAYS OFF: Tonight's doubleheader begins a stretch where the Rumble Ponies play 23 games over the final 21 days of the season with no off days. Of these 23 games, 16 of them are at home, including a nine-game homestand over the final eight days of the year.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies continue their series with the Fisher Cats Wednesday evening at NYSEG Stadium at 6:35PM.

Eastern League Stories from August 13, 2019

