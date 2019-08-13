Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (36-14, 1ST WEST, +1.5 GA 2nd Half) VS. READING FIGHTIN PHILS (32-20, 1ST EAST, +5.0 GA 2nd Half)

RHP LOGAN SHORE (4-7, 3.44 ERA) VS. RHP JULIAN GARCIA (1-0, 5.73 ERA)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #118 * HOME GAME #59 * NIGHT GAME #86

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves begin their final series of the season against the Reading Fightin Phils at UPMC Park. Erie is coming off of a 3-3 road tr ip to Portland and New Hampshire, wrapping up season series with both the Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats. Reading enters as the first place team in the East ern Division and has won eight of its past 10 games. Logan Shore takes the hill for Erie and is making his first start his July 23. Since the All-Star break, Shore has surrendered just one earned run in 19.2 innings (0.46 ERA). In two outings at Reading, the right-hander has allowed eight earned runs in 8.1 innings. Julian Garcia goes for the Fightin Phils and is making his third start at the Double-A level since being called up from Class-A Clearwater on July 28. His last time out on August 6 versus Hartford, Garcia earned his first Double-A win by allowing four earned runs on six hits in five innings. The right-hander was a 10th round selection in 2016 by the Phil lies out of the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Wed., August 14 vs. Reading 7:05 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (5-2, 4.28 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Seabold (0-1, 2.57 ERA)

Thu., August 15 vs. Reading 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (10-4, 2.57 ERA) vs. RHP Colton Eastman (1-0, 2.16 ERA)

Fri., August 16 vs. Akron 7:05 p.m. LHP Joey Wentz (1-0, 2.70 ERA) vs. TBD

Sat., August 17 vs. Akron 7:05 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (6-3, 3.22 ERA) vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect & OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 15 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Erie is 3-2 this season when playing as the Piñatas, 2-1 at UPMC Park

- The SeaWolves are enjoying their best season through 117 games (67-50) since 2001 when they went 69-48

- Isaac Paredes recently set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- The SeaWolves enjoyed their best month of July (20-6) since 1997 when they went 22-7

- Erie is now 21-8 in their past 29 games and 19 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- In 24 of their 33 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 200

- Tonight is the final of six meetings in 2019 between Erie and New Hampshire (August 2-4 at UPMC Park & August 9-11 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium)

- The SeaWolves +84 run differential is first in the EL (+62 in second half) and Reading's +32 is 3rd (+19 in second half)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .250 batting average while Reading is 10th at .236

- The Fightin Phils rank first in the league in home runs (103) and Erie is second (99)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.33) while the Fightin Phils staff ranks sixth (3.56)

- Erie relievers have a 3.49 ERA (11th in the EL) and Reading has a 2.95 ERA (third)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which second in the league

- Both Erie and Reading are tied for the second-best defense in the Eastern League (.982)

- The SeaWolves went 11-4 vs. the Fightin Phils in 2018 and 5-2 at UPMC Park

