Harrisburg Senators Game Information & Starting Lineup vs. Altoona

Harrisburg Senators (21-27) vs. Altoona Curve (23-28)

Game 119 - 2nd Half Game 49 - Tuesday, August 13 at 6:30 p.m.

FNB Field - Harrisburg, PA

RH Jackson Tetreault (4-5, 4.43) vs. LH Sean Brady (3-11, 4.51)

Tonight's starting lineup:

Michael Taylor, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Adrian Sanchez, 2B

Tres Barrera, C

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Dante Bichette Jr., 1B

Nick Banks, LF

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Jackson Tetreault, P

LAST GAME

The Sens took a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning but couldn't hold on to it in their 7-5 loss to Trenton Sunday evening at ARM & HAMMER Park in Trenton. David Masters hit his first Double-A home run to put the Sens up 5-1. Kevin McGowan struck out 10 before departing in the sixth inning and took a no-decision. Harrisburg scored three times in the top of the first to take a 3-0 lead. The sweep at the hands of the Thunder is the third time the Sens have been swept on the road this season.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game one of a three-game series at FNB Field tonight. Harrisburg is 7-6 Altoona this season including going 2-1 against the Curve at home.

Harrisburg is 3-7 in their past 10 games. Overall this season they're 63-55 which would put them 4.5 games behind Erie in third place in the Western Division.

Harrisburg went 15-12 in July, the second month this season with a winning record. The Sens are 16-14 since the all-star break.

ABOUT THE ALTOONA CURVE

The Curve are the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. They play their home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, PA. The franchise was born in 1999. They've been an affiliate of the Pirates since 1999. They've won two E.L. Championships (2004 & 2017)

They're 23-28 and 13.0 games behind Erie. They're 4-6 in their last 10 games and 28-30 on the road this season. They finished the first half 36-32, 5.0 games behind the Senators.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

August 3-7, .219, 7 HR, 40 Runs (4.0 rpg) and a 3.92 ERA.

July 15-12, .245, 14 HR, 121 Runs (4.5 rpg) and a 3.52 ERA.

June 11-16, .243, 12 HR, 97 Runs (3.6 rpg) and a 3.21 ERA.

May 13-16, .224, 17 HR, 103 Runs (3.5 rpg) and a 4.03 ERA.

April 21-4, .250, 28 HR, 110 Runs (4.4 rpg) and a 2.66 ERA. (Best April in Senators history)

ROSTER INFORMATION

Of the 25 active players, 15 were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 10 AA rookies, 7 players MLB experience and 19 that were in the Nats organization last year. The Sens have had 16 players make their AA debuts this year.

