Limited Tickets Remaining for Tonight's Game (7:05 p.m. vs. Trenton)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announced there are limited tickets remaining for tonight's 7:05 p.m. game vs. the Trenton Thunder.

Tickets are still available for both the Wednesday and Thursday games at 7:05 p.m. against Trenton.

Tickets start at $5 for advanced purchase and fans can purchase tickets at the box office at Canal Park. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end. Tickets are also available by calling 330-253-5151 or on www.akronrubberducks.com.

Downtown Akron Construction Update: Because of ongoing construction projects around downtown Akron, parking and driving may be affected. Please visit DriveAkron.com and Akronrubberducks.com for more road updates as the downtown construction project continues to progress.

Remaining Homestand Highlights - August 14 & 15

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY - August 14 vs. Trenton (7:05 p.m.), presented by Summa Health and Sunny 101.7

Probables: Trenton - RHP Nick Nelson (7-2, 2.35) vs. Akron - LHP Sam Hentges (2-10, 5.01)

Free Pop Night (With Purchase of Webster Duck Mug) - Get a Duck Mug at any main concession stand and get yourself unlimited Coke fountain products!

Craft Beer Night - Every Wednesday a local craft brewery will feature its products at Canal Park. This week, it's CRAZY MOUNTAIN BREWERY!

Wellness Wednesday - Every Wednesday home game will be filled with fun ways to get active and stay healthy.

Wednesdays are presented by Summa Health/Sunny 101.7

THIRSTY THURSDAY - August 15 vs. Trenton (7:05 p.m.), presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland

Probables: Trenton - Rony Garcia (3-11, 4.60) vs. Akron -LHP Tanner Tully (7-9, 4.40)

Irish Appreciation Night - Ah...It's the Luck of the Irish! Is there a better way to celebrate Irish Heritage than with $1 green beers?

Peter Gabriel Fireworks - Presented by Brennan Manna Diamond

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy $1 Budweiser draft green beer and Coca-Cola soft drink specials at every Thursday home game! Green Beer is available upon request at the portables too!

Thursdays are presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

