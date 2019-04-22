Sea Dogs Game Notes April 22nd vs. Hartford
April 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Portland: RHP Tanner Houck (1-1, 8.00 ERA)
Hartford: RHP Brandon Gold (1-0, 5.02)
NEWS AND NOTES
LET'S TRY THIS AGAIN: The Portland Sea Dogs were rained out on Saturday afternoon and open up a three-game series on Monday night against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) at Hadlock Field...Tonight is the first of 18 meetings between the two teams this season...Right-hander Tanner Houck seeks his second consecutive win...Following this series, Portland embarks on a seven-game trip starting Thursday night in Binghamton, New York.
GREAT RALLY: Trenton built a 10-0 lead after 4 1/2 innings and held on for a 13-10 win on Friday night...The 'Dogs exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning, scoring seven with two outs...C.J. Chatham tied a career-high with 4 RBI, clearing the bases with a double in the seventh...
Tate Matheny knocked in two runs with a double...Jorge Saez went 3-for-3 with a homer and drove in five runs for the Thunder...Garrett Whitlock worked six innings for the win.
