Monday's NH Fisher Cats - Trenton Thunder Game Postponed

April 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, NH - Monday night's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 23. The two teams will play a pair of seven-inning games, with first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 5:35 p.m. at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

Fans with tickets for Monday's game can redeem them at the Fisher Cats Box Office in exchange for any other Fisher Cats regular season home game in 2019.

After Tuesday's doubleheader, the Fisher Cats and Thunder will conclude the series with a nine-inning game on Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.

