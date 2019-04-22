Monday's NH Fisher Cats - Trenton Thunder Game Postponed
April 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, NH - Monday night's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 23. The two teams will play a pair of seven-inning games, with first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 5:35 p.m. at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.
Fans with tickets for Monday's game can redeem them at the Fisher Cats Box Office in exchange for any other Fisher Cats regular season home game in 2019.
After Tuesday's doubleheader, the Fisher Cats and Thunder will conclude the series with a nine-inning game on Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 22, 2019
- Monday's NH Fisher Cats - Trenton Thunder Game Postponed - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #13 - Rumble Ponies (7-4) at RubberDucks (7-9) - 6:35 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Fisher Cats and Stonyfield Organic Team up for Organically Managed Field - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sea Dogs Game Notes April 22nd vs. Hartford - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fisher Cats 2B Santiago Espinal Named Eastern League Player of the Week - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Marvel Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week - Altoona Curve
- Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for April 15th-April 21st - EL
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Hampshire Fisher Cats Stories
- Monday's NH Fisher Cats - Trenton Thunder Game Postponed
- Fisher Cats and Stonyfield Organic Team up for Organically Managed Field
- Fisher Cats 2B Santiago Espinal Named Eastern League Player of the Week
- Fisher Cats Return for Second Homestand of 2019
- Fisher Cats Stun Reading with Three Runs in the Ninth