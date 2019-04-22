Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #13 - Rumble Ponies (7-4) at RubberDucks (7-9) - 6:35 PM

"You can't hate how you win if you win." -AJ Hinch

Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(7-4), 2nd Eastern Division, 1.5 GB

(New York Mets)

Akron RubberDucks

(7-9), 5th Western Division, 7.0 GB

(Cleveland Indians)

Monday - 6:35 PM

Canal Park - Akron, OH

LHP Anthony Kay (0-1, 2.77) vs. RHP Sam Hentges (0-2, 7.82)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PREVIEW: Binghamton starts the second leg of their two-city road trip in Akron, OH, opening a three-game series against the RubberDucks.

BINGHAMTON STARTERS: LHP Anthony Kay bids for his first career Double-A victory in his fourth start of the season. The southpaw suffered the loss against the Fisher Cats in his last game on April 16. Selected in the first round of the 2016 draft, Kay pitches at Double-A for the first time in his career.

HOW SWEEP IT IS: Binghamton opened their second road trip of the year by sweeping the Erie SeaWolves in three games. The Ponies erased a three-run deficit and claimed identical 6-5 victories to take both ends of a doubleheader on Sunday. It was Binghamton's first series victory of the season and first road sweep since April 2018.

GIMENEZ HEATING UP: Shortstop Andres Gimenez led Binghamton's offense in Erie going 7-for-12 in the three-game set. He registered a pair of three-hit games, highlighting the visit with two doubles and a home run on Thursday night. Gimenez has hit safely in five straight games.

RAISING THE NUMBERS: Binghamton hit .299 with 11 extra-base hits in their three-game sweep of Erie. The offensive outburst raised their team batting average from .198 to .224 and boosted their team slugging percentage from .277 to .339. Entering the series, Binghamton ranked last in the Eastern League in both categories.

RETURN OF HAGGERTY: Current Ponies utility fielder Sam Haggerty played in 87 games as an Akron RubberDuck last season. He hit .243 with 21 doubles and 24 stolen bases for the Indians' Double-A affiliate. He was traded to the Mets with Walter Lockett for Kevin Plawecki in January 2019.

CLOSER TITLE UP FOR GRABS: Three Binghamton relievers have locked down saves this season. Stephen Villines owns three, Adonis Uceta has two and Matt Blackham earned his first career Double-A save on Saturday. Nine Rumble Ponies collected saves for Binghamton in 2018.

MEETING THE DUCKS: The Rumble Ponies and RubberDucks are set for 17 meetings this season spread out over five series. Binghamton's visit to Akron is their first of three journeys to Ohio in 2019, and their only one in the first half.

LAST YEAR: The Rumble Ponies went 3-10 against the RubberDucks in 2018. The .231 winning percentage was Binghamton's worst against any Eastern League opponent they played at least ten times. Binghamton went 1-6 at Canal Park.

A LONG HISTORY: Excluding teams that have moved to new metro markets, the Akron franchise is one of just three current Eastern League teams that Binghamton has matched up against every year since the B-Mets were founded in 1992. The other two are the Harrisburg Senators and Reading Fightin Phils.

