Marvel Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

April 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - Altoona Curve right-hander James Marvel has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for April 15-21, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Highlighted by a complete-game shutout on Saturday, Marvel went 1-0 in two starts with a 0.82 ERA and struck out eight batters. His scoreless effort was the first complete-game shutout by a Double-A pitcher in 2019.

The Pirates' 36th round selection in 2015 was limited to four innings on Monday in Altoona but held Harrisburg's hot-hitting lineup to one run, a solo homer by Chuck Taylor. After using 82 pitches through four frames, he departed the ballgame with the Curve up 2-1 before the Senators hit three more solo home runs in a comeback victory for Harrisburg.

The San Francisco native went the distance during the first game of a double-header sweep in Richmond on Saturday for the first complete-game shutout of his professional career. The seven-inning outing was his fourth complete-game as a pro and his second at the Double-A level with Altoona. Marvel's second victory of the season also helped break a six-game losing streak for the club. After a 1-2-3 first frame, Richmond's Brock Stassi doubled to start the second for the only Flying Squirrels hit against the righty, who went on to retire the next 10 batters and finished the game two over the minimum.

To start the season, Marvel leads the league in innings (22.2), ranks second in WHIP (0.71) and tied for fourth in strikeouts (20) and batting average against (.167) while his 1.99 ERA is 14th-best on the circuit.

Over the first nine starts of Marvel's Double-A career, the Duke product is 5-2 with a 2.59 ERA, .208 opponent batting average, struck out 42 and walked 11 in 55.2 innings.

For Marvel, the honor marks the first Pitcher of the Week award of his career and the first weekly award for a Curve player in 2019.

The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Friday, April 26 for a six-game homestand against the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Erie SeaWolves. Promotional highlights include Free Shirt Friday on April 27 and the Horseshoe Curve Neck Pillow giveaway on April 28. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.