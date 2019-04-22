Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for April 15th-April 21st

PORTLAND, ME - The Eastern League is pleased to announce the winners of the Eastern League Player of the Week Award and Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award for the period of April 15th through April 21st:

New Hampshire Fisher Cats second baseman/shortstop Santiago Espinal has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of April 15th-April 21st. The 24-year old hit .400 (10-for-25) with three doubles, one home run, seven RBIs, three runs scored, two walks, one stolen base, and a .640 slugging percentage in six games for the Fisher Cats last week. Espinal, who is a native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, had at least one hit in in all six games he played in last week and had multiple hits in three of those games, including going 2-for-5 with a grand slam while driving in a career-high six runs in a 10-4 win at Binghamton last Wednesday. The 5'10", 175 lb. slugger led all Eastern League hitters in hits (10) and total bases (16) last week. He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in RBIs (7-tied 2nd), doubles (3-tied 3rd), batting average (.400-tied 4th), home runs (1-tied 8th), stolen bases (1-tied 8th), on-base percentage (.444-tied 9th), slugging percentage (.640-10th), and OPS (1.084-10th). Santiago, who is hitting .271 with eight RBIs and five runs scored in 14 games for the Fisher Cats this season, was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on June 28, 2018. He was originally selected by the Red Sox in the 10th round of the 2016 draft out of Miami Dade Community College.

James Marvel, a right-handed starting pitcher for the Altoona Curve, has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of April 15th-April 21st. The 6'4", 205 lb. hurler started two games for the Curve last week and had a record of 1-0 with eight strikeouts and a 0.82 ERA. Marvel, who is a native of San Francisco, California, made his first start of the week last Monday against the visiting Harrisburg Senators and gave up one run on four hits while striking out six batters and walking one over four innings of work. James made his second appearance of the week in the opening game of a doubleheader at Richmond on Saturday and tossed a complete game in Altoona's 2-0 victory. He gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out a pair of batters over his seven innings of work while throwing his first career shutout. The 25-year old led all Eastern League pitchers in complete games (1) and shutouts (1) last week. He also finished ranked among the weekly leaders in wins (1-tied 2nd), innings pitched (11.0-tied 2nd), WHIP (0.64-5th), strikeouts (8-tied 6th), ERA (0.82-7th), and batting average against (.125-7th). James, who has a record of 2-1 with 20 strikeouts and a 1.99 ERA in four starts for the Curve this season, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 36th round of the 2015 draft out of Duke University.

