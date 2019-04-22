Fisher Cats and Stonyfield Organic Team up for Organically Managed Field

April 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, NH - Stonyfield Organic, the country's leading yogurt maker, has teamed up with its hometown team, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, to transition the field at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium to organic grounds management, which will make the Fisher Cats home field the first field to be organically managed in all of professional baseball. The field conversion at the Fisher Cats home stadium will begin this spring and will transition over two years; the conversion to organic grounds management will not impact regular season play.

The move comes as part of Stonyfield's larger #PlayFree initiative, which aims to help convert public parks and playing fields across the country to organic grounds management to ensure community spaces are free from the use of harmful pesticides.

The issue of pesticides on public parks and fields is one that continues to gain national attention as the safety of widely-used pesticides like glyphosate, which the World Health Organization's Cancer Agency, IARC, has identified as a probable carcinogen, are increasingly being called into question.

"We're on a mission to convert parks and playing fields all across the country to organic grounds management, but we couldn't overlook our own backyard," says Stonyfield co-founder and Chief Organic Optimist Gary Hirshberg. "Converting the home field of our hometown team was a natural fit and we're thrilled to help give our Fisher Cats the safe ball field they deserve. We hope it inspires other teams to do the same, for the health and safety of their players and fans."

"We've done a lot of research this offseason while working with a consultant, and we're thrilled to partner with Stonyfield as we transition our field management from synthetic fertilizers to organic," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "We're committed to Stonyfield's #PlayFree initiative, and are excited to make this a reality."

Stonyfield Organic aims to empower families everywhere with the tools and resources to make change anywhere, from their own yard to their local parks and fields. For more information, visit stonyfield.com/playfree and follow Stonyfield's progress on social media using the #PlayFree.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.