Rain Defeats Thunder and Fisher Cats Monday
April 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
MANCHESTER, NH --- Monday's game between The Thunder and New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, April 23 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium beginning at 5:35pm with a pair of 7-inning games.
The Thunder will start RHP Trevor Stephan in game one of the twin bill with RHP Nick Green slated to start game two.
Pre-game coverage begins at 5:20pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.
