Fisher Cats 2B Santiago Espinal Named Eastern League Player of the Week
April 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, NH - New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) 2B Santiago Espinal has been named Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of April 15 - 21.
Espinal hit .400 (10-for-25) over the past week, including a career-high 6-RBI performance against Binghamton (New York Mets) on Wednesday. He hit a two-run single in the third inning, and belted a grand slam in the eighth to power a 10-4 win.
Espinal, who was born in Santiago, D.R. and raised in Miami, FL, is just the ninth Fisher Cat to drive in six runs in a single game. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the last to do it, with six RBIs against the Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) on April 9, 2018.
The 24-year-old Espinal enters Monday on a seven-game hitting streak, which he extended with a 3-for-5 night on Saturday in New Hampshire. He led Eastern League hitters with 10 hits and 16 total bases during his award-winning week, and finished second in RBIs (7), third in doubles (3), fourth in batting average (.400) and 10th in OPS (1.084).
Espinal was a Red Sox 10th round draft pick in 2016, and was traded to the Blue Jays organization for Steve Pearce last June. Both players won championships in 2018: Pearce was the World Series MVP for Boston, while Espinal helped the Fisher Cats win an Eastern League Championship with hits in each of the last four playoff games.
The Fisher Cats continue their homestand tonight with the first of three games against the Trenton Thunder at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.nhfishercats.com.
