Fisher Cats 2B Santiago Espinal Named Eastern League Player of the Week

Manchester, NH - New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) 2B Santiago Espinal has been named Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of April 15 - 21.

Espinal hit .400 (10-for-25) over the past week, including a career-high 6-RBI performance against Binghamton (New York Mets) on Wednesday. He hit a two-run single in the third inning, and belted a grand slam in the eighth to power a 10-4 win.

Espinal, who was born in Santiago, D.R. and raised in Miami, FL, is just the ninth Fisher Cat to drive in six runs in a single game. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the last to do it, with six RBIs against the Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) on April 9, 2018.

The 24-year-old Espinal enters Monday on a seven-game hitting streak, which he extended with a 3-for-5 night on Saturday in New Hampshire. He led Eastern League hitters with 10 hits and 16 total bases during his award-winning week, and finished second in RBIs (7), third in doubles (3), fourth in batting average (.400) and 10th in OPS (1.084).

Espinal was a Red Sox 10th round draft pick in 2016, and was traded to the Blue Jays organization for Steve Pearce last June. Both players won championships in 2018: Pearce was the World Series MVP for Boston, while Espinal helped the Fisher Cats win an Eastern League Championship with hits in each of the last four playoff games.

