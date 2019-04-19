Sea Dogs Game Notes April 19th vs. Trenton

April 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Denyi Reyes (0-1, 4.50)

Trenton: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 1.50) STATS

NEWS AND NOTES

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: The Portland Sea Dogs and Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) meet in the middle game of their three-game series on Friday night at Hadlock Field...Portland looks to snap a four-game losing streak against Trenton in '19 with right-hander Denyi Reyes on the hill...Following this series, Portland is off for Easter, and opens up a three-game series on Monday night with the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate).

TRAFFIC JAM: Trenton scored twice in the fifth inning and held on for a 3-1 win in the series opener on Thursday night...The 'Dogs took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a two-out RBI double from Keith Curcio (2-for-5)...Former Sea Dog Wendell Rijo tied the game with a wall-ball double and Rashad Crawford added a run-scoring single...Francisco Diaz knocked in the final run with a two-out single in the eighth inning.

