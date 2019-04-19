Fightins and Senators Postponed

(Harrisburg, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (6-6) and Harrisburg Senators (13-2) were postponed on Friday night at FNB Field due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 26th with game one beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Fightins opened the road trip on Thursday with a 5-3 loss at Harrisburg, as the Senators earned their Eastern League leading 13th win. Harrisburg took the early advantage with five runs in three innings off starter Thomas Eshelman, before the bullpen arms of JD Hammer, Kyle Dohy, and Addison Russ combined for 10 strikeouts across five scoreless innings. Ramon Rosso will take the hill for the Fightins in Saturday's 1 p.m. series finale, opposed by Ben Braymer. The game will be broadcast live on 610 ESPN and the Fightins Radio Network beginning with the Fightins Pregame Show at 12:30 p.m.

