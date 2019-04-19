Severe Weather Postpones Curve, Flying Squirrels on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. - Friday's game at The Diamond between the Altoona Curve and the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been postponed due to continued severe weather throughout the Richmond area.

The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Saturday, April 20. The first game will begin at 5:05 p.m. and be composed of two seven-inning games.

Right-hander James Marvel (1-1, 2.87) will start the first game for the Curve opposite Richmond lefty Garrett Williams (0-0, 3.00). In the second game, Pedro Vasquez (1-0, 2.45) will take the mound for Altoona against right-hander Brandon Beachy (1-1, 3.00) for the Flying Squirrels.

Saturday's twin bill will wrap up the three-game series between the two clubs prior to Sunday's day off for Easter.

Altoona returns home on Friday, April 26 for a six-game homestand against the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Erie SeaWolves. Promotional highlights include Free Shirt Friday on April 27 and the Horseshoe Curve Neck Pillow giveaway on April 28. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.

