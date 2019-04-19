Ponies and SeaWolves Washed Away in Erie

April 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





ERIE, PA - Friday night's scheduled game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Erie SeaWolves has been postponed due to inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 20. First pitch of the opener is slated for 1:35 PM.

The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show on Saturday starts at 1:20 PM and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

Tickets for the Rumble Ponies home schedule can be purchased online at BINGRP.COM, over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN, and in person at the Starting Gate Box Office at NYSEG Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.