Ponies and SeaWolves Washed Away in Erie
April 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
ERIE, PA - Friday night's scheduled game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Erie SeaWolves has been postponed due to inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 20. First pitch of the opener is slated for 1:35 PM.
The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show on Saturday starts at 1:20 PM and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.
Tickets for the Rumble Ponies home schedule can be purchased online at BINGRP.COM, over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN, and in person at the Starting Gate Box Office at NYSEG Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2019
- SeaWolves and Rumble Ponies Postponed - Erie SeaWolves
- Ponies and SeaWolves Washed Away in Erie - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Fightins and Senators Postponed - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators and Reading Fightin Phils Postponed Friday Night - Harrisburg Senators
- RubberDucks-Baysox Postponed Friday; Doubleheader Saturday at 1:05 p.m. - Akron RubberDucks
- Flying Squirrels and Curve Postponed Friday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Severe Weather Postpones Curve, Flying Squirrels on Friday - Altoona Curve
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Sea Dogs Game Notes April 19th vs. Trenton - Portland Sea Dogs
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #11 - Rumble Ponies (5-4) at SeaWolves (7-4) - 6:05 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- Ponies and SeaWolves Washed Away in Erie
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #11 - Rumble Ponies (5-4) at SeaWolves (7-4) - 6:05 PM
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #10 - Rumble Ponies (4-4) at SeaWolves (7-3) - 6:05 PM
- Espinal's Big Night Sends Ponies to Series Loss
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #9 - Rumble Ponies (4-3) vs. Fisher Cats (5-7) - 6:35 PM