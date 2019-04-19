Crazy Night, 'Dogs Fall 13-10 to Trenton

Portland, Maine - The Trenton Thunder (10-4) nearly blew a 10-run lead but held on and prevailed 13-10 over the Sea Dogs (3-9) in a wild game on Friday night at Hadlock Field.

Trenton jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first five innings on 12 hits and dominant pitching from starter Garrett Whitlock. Whitlock (W, 2-0) was terrific and allowed one run on three hits over six innings with a walk and six strikeouts.

In the seventh everything changed. Trailing 10-1, Portland notched another run off reliever James Reeves to make it 10-2. Then with two on and two out, Keith Curcio hit a sinking fly to right field and Jhalen Jackson made a diving catch that should have ended the inning. However, catcher's interference was called on Jorge Saez and allowed the inning to continue. Portland proceeded to score seven more runs with two outs to cut the deficit to 10-9. The Sea Dogs sent 13 men to the plate in the seventh and scored eight runs (one earned) on four hits, four walks, and two errors.

Trenton answered in the top of the eighth on a two-run homer from Jorge Saez off of Durbin Feltman to extend the lead to 12-9. Saez finished with three hits, five RBIs, two walks, and two runs scored.

CJ Chatham delivered a two-out RBI single off of Kaleb Ort in the bottom of the eighth to bring the Sea Dogs back within two runs. Chatham had two hits and four RBIs in the ballgame.

Trenton again added another run in the top of the ninth. After a triple by Brandon Wagner, a throwing error by catcher Jhon Nunez allowed Wagner to score and make it 13-10.

Trenton set a new season high with 13 runs and 17 hits. It also marked season highs in runs and hits allowed by Portland. Ben Ruta had four hits and Wendell Rijo added three.

Sea Dogs' starter Denyi Reyes (L, 0-2) allowed a career-high nine runs (eight earned) on a career-high-tying 10 hits in 3.1 innings.

Kaleb Ort (S, 1), ended up earning a save by pitching the final two innings for Trenton.

The Sea Dogs and Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) wrap-up their three-game series on Saturday afternoon with a 1:00 PM start at Hadlock Field. RHP Tanner Houck (1-1, 8.00) is slated to start for Portland against RHP Nick Green (0-1, 8.03) of Trenton. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 12:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

