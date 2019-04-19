Senators and Reading Fightin Phils Postponed Friday Night

April 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg, PA - The Senators game scheduled for tonight against Reading has been postponed due to weather. The game tonight will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m. with the gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Anyone holding tickets for the game Friday night can exchange them for any remaining regular season game this season, in the same ticket category, based upon availability. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games with a 30-minute break between games.

The next Senators home game is tomorrow, Saturday, April 20 at 1:00 p.m. against Reading. Gates open Saturday at noon. The 13-2 Senators send LH Ben Braymer to the hill and he's opposed by RH Ramon Rosso for the 6-6 Reading Fightin Phils.

The Senators box office is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available via telephone during the same hours as the box office hours. Tickets are also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.