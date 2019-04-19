SeaWolves and Rumble Ponies Postponed

(Erie, PA) - Tonight's Erie SeaWolves game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 20 beginning at 1:35 p.m. Both games will be seven inning games and one ticket is good for both games. Gates for Saturday's doubleheader will open at 11:30 a.m.

The Kids Easter Egg Hunt, presented by the Erie Catholic School System, will go on as scheduled beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets from Friday night's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2019 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

Kids Easter Egg Hunt - Saturday, April 19: It's the biggest Kids Easter Egg Hunt in UPMC Park history presented by the Erie Catholic School System. All kids ages 12 and younger with a game ticket can participate. Over 10,000 Easter Eggs will be hidden around UPMC Park for kids to find. The Easter Egg hunt will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. as gates open.

