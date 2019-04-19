Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (7-4, 2ND WEST, 4.0 GB 1st Half) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (5-4, 2ND EAST, 2.0 GB 1st HALF)

---

RHP SPENSER WATKINS (1-0, 6.75) VS. RHP RYDER RYAN (0-0, 2.70) THURSDAY, ARPIL 18 *6:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #12 * HOME GAME #8 * NIGHT GAME #9

---

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves look to bounce back after suffering a game one loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 7-5. Despite having combined for 10 home runs entering the series, the two teams slugged six in the first four innings at UPMC Park. The SeaWolves will turn to Spenser Watkins, who was slated to pitch game two of their first meeting at NYSEG Stadium, but was postponed. Watkins last outing was 0.1 innings of relief on 4/16 at Bowie, allowing an earned run on two hits. He'll face Ryder Ryan, who is making his 102nd career appearance and first start, now in his fourth pro season. In three relief outings in 2019, Ryan has allowed one earned run in 3.1 innings while striking out two and walking two.

---

Sat., April 20 vs. Binghamton 1:35 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (1-1, 3.27) vs. RHP Mike Gibbons (1-1, 2.45)

Mon., April 22 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. LHP Nick Ramirez (0-0, 4.32) vs. TBD

Tue., April 23 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (2-0, 1.62) vs. TBD

Wed., April 24 vs. Bowie 12:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (0-1, 5.06) vs. TBD

---

- The roster includes eight top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, and one members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man

- Sergio Alcantara is on the Detroit 40-man roster and is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while catcher Jake Rogers is the No. 13 prospect, infielder Isaac Paredes is No. 4 and outfielder Jose Azocar is No. 30.

- The starting rotation features three Top-20 Tigers talents: Matt Manning is ranked the No. 2 prospect, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore (Faedo's teammate at Florida) is No. 16

- The bullpen features returners such as John Schreiber and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Erie is coming off their first sweep in Bowie since 4/27-29/10.

- The SeaWolves swept just one road series in 2018, at Trenton 6/15-17

- SeaWolves are 4 games above .500 for the first time since they were 54-50 on 7/29/17

- Jake Rogers hit two HR's at BOW on 4/16, his third career multi-HR game... the other two were 5/24/17 at Myrtle Beach (2, A+) and 6/12/18 at Hartford (3, AA)

- Erie boasts two of the top OPS men in the Eastern League, Cam Gibson is fifth (1.092) and Derek Hill is sixth (1.054)

- Erie RHP Matt Manning was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/4-14 (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP, .054 AVG, 15 K, 12 IP)... the last SeaWolves starter to win it was No. 19 prospect Spencer Turnbull - week of 6/11/18

- Erie started the season 7-3 for just the second time since 2010 (other season was 2017)

- Erie pitching ranks T-9th in the league in team ERA (3.77), Binghamton is fourth (3.08)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .275, while Binghamton is last at .213

- The SeaWolves went 5-12 against the Rumble Ponies last season, including a 1-5 mark at UPMC Park

- Erie is now 11-26 versus Binghamton in the last two seasons

- Derek Hill is tied for first among Eastern League runs leaders (11), tied for fifth in RBI (11) and tied for eighth in AVG (.350)

- Sergio Alcantara is tied for fourth in the league with nine runs scored... he set a career-high with five runs on 4/7 vs. TRE

- Erie scored 29+ runs in their opening series vs. TRE, the last time that happened over a three-game stretch was 8/8-10/18

