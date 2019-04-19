Flying Squirrels and Curve Postponed Friday

RICHMOND, Va. - Friday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Altoona Curve has been postponed due to impending severe weather and safety concerns for employees, players and fans. The game will be made up as part of a double-header tomorrow beginning at 5:05 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for Friday's postponement can be used for any 2019 regular season home game with the exception of July 4.

Friday's scheduled luchador mask giveaway (first 1,000 fans 15 and older) has been rescheduled for Friday, June 14. WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jeff Jarrett will also make an appearance in Funnville on June 14, which will include a public meet and greet from 7:30-8:30 p.m. First pitch on June 14 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Saturday is VCU Night at The Diamond with In-Your-Face-Fireworks presented by VA 811 and media partner Sports Radio 910 the Fan following Game Two. Updated details regarding Saturday's previously scheduled VCU Night appearances by head coach Mike Rhoades and seniors Michael Gilmore and Xavier Jackson will be released via the team's social media channels.

Left-hander Garrett Williams (0-0, 3.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for Richmond against Altoona right-hander James Marvel (1-1, 2.87 ERA) in Game One of Saturday's double-header, when Richmond will transform into las Ardillas Voladoras as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" initiative. Right-hander Brandon Beachy (1-1, 3.00 ERA) is scheduled to start opposite Altoona right-hander Pedro Vasquez (1-0, 2.45 ERA) in Game Two.

Coverage of tomorrow's double-header begins at 4:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup presented by Air Force Reserve. For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

