Sea Dogs Fall 6-0 to RubberDucks

Akron, Ohio- The Portland Sea Dogs (16-6) fell to the Akron RubberDucks (10-11) 6-0 at Canal Park on Wednesday night. Despite the loss, the Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division in the Eastern League, 3.0 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots.

The ballgame remained scoreless through the first two innings despite a single in the top of the first inning by Niko Kavadas to extend his team-leading on base streak to thirteen games.

The RubberDucks took the lead first in the bottom of the second inning after a solo home run to right field by Aaron Bracho put Akron on top, 1-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Bracho true a leadoff walk. Angel Martinez then hit a flyball to right field, but Portland's outfielder Phillip Sikes misplayed it, allowing Martinez to record an RBI triple before being thrown out at the plate and Akron continued to lead, 2-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Akron brought four more around to score. Jose Tena singled to lead off the inning before scoring on a single by Johnathan Rodriguez and the RubberDucks continued to lead, 3-0. With rain falling, the RubberDucks worked three consecutive bases loaded walks bringing home Bryan Lavastida, Johnathan Rodriguez, and Connor Kokx and Akron extended the lead, 6-0.

A rain delay in the top of the eighth would pause play for thirty-eight minutes before resuming in Akron.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Ryan Fernandez came in to the ballgame and retired the RubberDucks in order with a strikeout to keep Akron at bay, but the Sea Dogs were unable to move any runs across and fell, 6-0.

Akron's starter, Cantillo (1-0, 0.55 ERA) earned the win after tossing 5.0 innings of scoreless ball allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out a career-high 13 batters. Portland starter RHP Brian Van Belle (0-1, 1.23 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 5.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Canal Park tomorrow May 3, 2023 for game two of a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. LHP Shane Drohan (4-0, 0.78 ERA) will have the start for Portland while Akron will send RHP Tanner Burns (0-0, 2.77 ERA) to the mound.

