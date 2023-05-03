Erie Rides 8-Run Fourth, Four Homers to Win Over Bowie
May 3, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves smashed four home runs and rode an eight-run fourth inning to a second straight win over Bowie, winning 12-7.
Erie started the scoring in the second. Dillon Dingler led off with a solo shot, his second with Erie in two days off the Injured List and fifth straight game with a home run including his rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland.
Bowie retaliated on Billy Cook's second inning two-run homer off Keider Montero. Montero last 4.1 innings in his Double-A debut. He was charged with four runs on five hits, five walks, and three strikeouts.
Erie scored all eight of their fourth inning runs with two out. With two runners aboard, Julio Rodriguez blasted a three-run homer, knocking Bowie starter Carlos Tavera out of the game. Ben Malgeri greeted reliever Kade Strowd with his first Double-A home run. Then, three Erie hitters singled consecutively including Colt Keith for an RBI. Wenceel Perez walked to load the bases for Dingler, who shot a three-run double off the top of the wall in right-center.
Bowie cut it to 9-4 with two runs in the fifth, both scoring on bases-loaded walks against Montero and Billy Lescher.
Erie extended their lead in the seventh when Rodriguez smashed his second three-run home run of the game. Bowie scored three in the eighth inning against Yaya Chentouf, but the right-hander worked a perfect ninth inning.
Lescher (2-0) won in relief. Tavera (0-1) took the loss.
Bowie and Erie continue their series at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday. Ty Madden faces Justin Armbruester.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2023
- Hunter Goodman Homers Twice in Yard Goats' Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Noe Toribio Goes Nuts in 10th Inning to Starve the Squirrels - Altoona Curve
- Eight-Run Fourth Does in Bowie in 12-7 Loss to SeaWolves - Bowie Baysox
- Erie Rides 8-Run Fourth, Four Homers to Win Over Bowie - Erie SeaWolves
- Squirrels Fall Short, 5-4, in 10-Inning Thriller Against Curve - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Four-Run First and Hamel's Superb Outing Lead Ponies Past Patriots - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Slow Start Proves Insurmountable in Patriots' Loss to Ponies - Somerset Patriots
- Senators Blank New Hampshire, 4-0 - Harrisburg Senators
- May 3, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Erie SeaWolves Stories
- Erie Rides 8-Run Fourth, Four Homers to Win Over Bowie
- Dingler Blasts Homer in Return as Erie Snaps Skid
- Cruz Homers Again as Erie Drops Finale in Extras
- Portland Outlasts Erie in High Scoring Extra-Inning Battle
- Erie Drops Third Straight as Portland Scores 11 Unanswered Runs