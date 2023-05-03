Squirrels Fall Short, 5-4, in 10-Inning Thriller Against Curve

RICHMOND, Va. - After fighting back from a three-run deficit, along with a game-tying hit in the ninth, the Richmond Flying Squirrels could not complete the comeback in a 5-4 loss to the Altoona Curve over 10 innings Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (14-8) were held to four total hits, including two extra-base hits, in their loss to the Curve (11-10).

Trailing by one run in the bottom of the ninth, Hayden Cantrelle was hit by a pitch and stole second base. Simon Whiteman rocketed a double down the left field line to score Cantrelle and tie the game, 4-4.

The Curve snatched a 5-4 advantage in the top of the 10th inning when Domingo Leyba lined an RBI single against Richmond reliever Raymond Burgos (Loss, 1-1).

Whiteman was placed at second to start the bottom of the 10th and advanced to third base off a wild pitch. Noe Toribio (Win, 0-1) fired back with three consecutive strikeouts to complete the Altoona victory.

Altoona took an early 3-0 advantage in the first inning off an RBI single and a two-run homer from Matt Gorski.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the first, Carter Aldrete walked on four pitches to score Ismael Munguia from third and moved the score to 3-1.

Carter Williams tied the game in the fourth inning with a two-run homer to right-center field. It was Williams' second home run and his third extra-base hit over seven games with the Flying Squirrels.

The Curve captured a 4-3 lead in the fifth when Liover Peguero launched a solo home run against Richmond reliever Matt Frisbee.

The Flying Squirrels totaled a season-high 16 strikeouts against five Curve pitchers. Travis MacGregor led the way with five strikeouts and Toribio collected four punchouts over two innings.

Randy Rodriguez allowed one hit over three scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels continue the homestand Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Thursday is Diamond Down Under Day, celebrating all things Australian and In-Your-Face Fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game presented by Virginia Breeze Bus Lines.

Right-handed pitcher Mason Black (0-1, 4.40) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Sean Sullivan (0-0, 0.00).

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Win: Noe Toribio (1-0) Loss: Raymond Burgos (1-1) Save: -- TOG: 2:40 Attendance: 9,142

