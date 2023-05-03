Noe Toribio Goes Nuts in 10th Inning to Starve the Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. - Noe Toribio worked around the game-tying run at third base in the bottom of the tenth inning with three-straight strikeouts as Altoona picked up a series-evening win in Richmond, 5-4, on Wednesday night.

Toribio entered in the ninth inning for Altoona with the Curve holding a one-run lead. Hayden Cantrelle was hit by a pitch with one out and Robert Emery drew a critical two-out walk to extend the inning. Simon Whiteman then drove a ball into left field to score Cantrelle and tie the game, but Emery was thrown out at third base to end the frame.

In the top of the tenth, Domingo Leyba knocked an RBI-single off Raymond Burgos to score the placed runner Liover Peguero to put Altoona back ahead. A Toibio wild pitch advanced the placed runner Whiteman to third with no outs in the bottom of the tenth, but Toribio would go on to strike out the next three batters to end the game.

The Curve scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Peguero opened the contest with a single and would score from first base on a single to left field two batters later by Leyba. Matt Gorski then launched a two-run home run off Richmond starter Nick Zwack to make it a 3-0 game. It was Gorski's third home run of the season.

Richmond would answer in the bottom of the first inning off Justin Meis. Carter Aldrete drew a bases-loaded walk to bring one run across. Meis would work around the loaded bases to work two outs and get out of the frame with 39 pitches thrown. It was the only inning for Meis, who walked three batters and struck out two.

Carter Williams hammered a game-tying two run home run in the fourth off Curve reliever Travis MacGregor. MacGregor had retired seven batters in-a-row after entering in the second inning before issuing a walk to Cantrelle before the Williams home run. He struck out a season-high five batters in three innings of work with no walks.

Peguero broke the tie game with his first home run of the season in the top of the fifth off Matt Frisbee, a solo shot to left center field.

Matt Eckelman and Tyler Samaniego combined for four scoreless frames for the Curve, with Eckelman striking out two batters in 3.0 innings and Samaniego striking out the side in the eighth. Altoona struck out 16 batters in the win, their most in a game this season.

Altoona and Richmond continue their six-game series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond. RHP Sean Sullivan will take the ball for the Curve, facing RHP Mason Black for the Flying Squirrels.

