May 3, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 3, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







FIVE IN A ROW Despite trailing after the first inning, the Sea Dogs came away with their fifth- straight win in Erie on Sunday. Erie took the lead first in the bottom of the first inning when Colt Keith reached on a double to put Erie in scoring position. A flyout by Wenceel Perez advanced Keith to third before an RBI single by Diego Rincones scored Keith and Erie took the lead, 1-0. The scoring resumed in the bottom of the fourth inning when Trei Cruz hit a solo home run to left field and Erie continued to lead, 2-0. In the top of the eighth inning, the Sea Dogs fought back when Corey Rosier singled before stealing second base to mark his tenth stolen bag of the season. Niko Kavadas drew a walk before a ground out by Alex Binelas advanced both runners. Matthew Lugo came to the plate and singled on a pop up to left field that allowed enough time for both Rosier and Kavadas to score. Portland was on the board and tied the ballgame, 2-2. Nine Sea Dogs would come to the plate in the top of the tenth inning to bring four runs around to score. Rosier was stationed as the runner at second base to begin the inning before advancing to third base on a passed ball with Kavadas at the plate. Kavadas would then draw his fourth walk of the game to put runners on the corners. Binelas singled on a line drive to center field to score Rosier and Portland took the lead, 3-2. The scoring continued when Lugo doubled on a line drive to left field to bring Kavadas around to score while advancing Binelas to third and Portland extended the lead, 4-2. Dearden drew a walk to load the bases before a ground out by Koss brought Binelas home to score and the Sea Dogs continued to lead, 5-2. With Lugo at third and Dearden at second, Marrero drew a walk to load the bases yet again. McDonough drew the fourth walk of the inning to walk in Lugo and Portland added one more run, 6-2.

LONGEST STREAK OF THE SEASON Portland's fifth straight win on Sunday marked the longest winning streak of the year for the Sea Dogs. Previously, the longest streak was four games when they won the first four games of the year. Portland has also won every series of the season so far.

SPEAKING OF STREAKS There are seven Sea Dogs with active on base streaks of seven games or more. Niko Kavadas has the longest on base streak with 12 games (.237, 5-38, 5 runs, double, four RBI and 14 walks). Tyler Dearden has reached base in 11 consecutive games (.317, 13-41, 2 runs, 2 doubles, triple, nine RBI and five walks) Ceddanne Rafaela in nine straight games (.385, 9-39, nine runs, four doubles, home run and eight RBI). Nick Yorke (.379, 11-29, eight runs, four doubles, two triples, a home run, four RBI and three walks) and Stephen Scott (.435, 10-23, five runs, double, home run, four RBI and six walks) each have a seven game on base streak.

BEST IN DOUBLE-A The Sea Dogs have the best record in Double-A and are currently in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They also lead all Double-A teams in ERA with 2.88.

SCOUTING THE RUBBERDUCKS The Akron RubberDucks are currently tied for third place in the Southwest Division of the Eastern League. They are 9-11 and 4.0 games behind the first place Richmond Flying Squirrels. As a team, they are hitting .203 with 16 home runs. Their pitching staff has a 3.58 ERA and are 8-for-13 in save opportunities.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 3, 1995 - In the opening game of a doubleheader, Billy McMillon supplied the offense with a three-run home run and Antonio Alfonseca fired six innings of one-hit ball in Portland's 3-1 win over Harrisburg.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Brian Van Belle will take the mound tonight in the first game of the series in Akron. Van Belle tossed 6.0 shutout innings in his last outing on April 25th at Erie. He allowed three hits while walking one and striking out three. It was his second shutout outing of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2023

May 3, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.