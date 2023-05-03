Eight-Run Fourth Does in Bowie in 12-7 Loss to SeaWolves

May 3, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD - Three RBIs from Billy Cook could not propel the Bowie Baysox to victory, as Bowie fell to the Erie Seawolves 12-7 on Wednesday, after conceding eight runs in the fourth inning.

For the second-straight game, the SeaWolves powered through the Baysox pitching staff via the long ball. Dillon Dingler led off the top half of the second inning with a solo home run off Bowie starter Carlos Tavera. However, the Baysox responded in the bottom half of the frame, as a Jacob Teter opposite-field single was followed up by a two-run homer from Cook. His first career Double-A long ball gave Bowie a 2-1 lead at the time.

Both lineups would stay silent until the nightmare top of the fourth for the Baysox. The inning began innocently enough - an infield single off the glove of the first baseman Teter and a walk. After an 11-pitch at-bat to Grant Witherspoon that ended in a pop out to catcher Randy Florentino, Tavera forced another pop out - this time to second. Just when it appeared Tavera might be able to wiggle out of the jam, Julio E Rodriguez launched a three-run home run to give the SeaWolves a 4-2 lead. Tavera would be lifted from the game, and from there, the inning would continue to get away from Bowie. The next six Erie hitters would all reach safely, with five of them notching hits. Ben Malgeri greeted right-hander Kade Strowd with a solo shot to make it 5-2 SeaWolves, before three straight singles were followed by a walk to Wenceel Perez. The bases were then cleared on a three-run double by Dingler, giving him four RBI on the night, and Erie a 9-2 lead.

The Baysox would get two runs back in the bottom of the fifth, as Bowie drew four walks in the frame, including RBI walks for Cook and Donta' Williams, leading to a 9-4 score line. However, Erie would have the last laugh, as Rodriguez hit his second three-run homer of the game in the seventh to stretch Erie's lead to 12-4. The Baysox would battle back with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, with a two-run double from Zach Watson followed by an RBI double from Heston Kjerstad. However, Erie's three relievers were able to hold off the Baysox and see out the victory, despite Bowie drawing seven walks.

The loss is the third consecutive defeat for The Baysox, and its ninth in the past 10 contests. Bowie currently occupies last place in the Southwest division with a record of 6-15. The Baysox look to get back on track, as they host the SeaWolves for the third of this six-game series on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.