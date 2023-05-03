Senators Blank New Hampshire, 4-0

May 3, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators shutout the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-0 today to open their six-game series. Rain postponed the opener from last night until today and rain postponed today's game by an hour. Jackson Rutledge wasn't bothered at all as he went six strong innings. Harrisburg parlayed a hit, three walks, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly into three runs in the second inning, all the runs they would need today.

The Big Play

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the first inning, Rutledge induced Orelvis Martinez to hit into an around the horn double play to end the threat. The Sens then struck for three in the second to take control of the game.

On Capitol Hill

Rutledge tossed six shutout innings to earn his second win. He struck out seven and walked two. Carlos Romero went two scoreless innings and Amos Willingham pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

With the Gavel

In his first game off the injured list, Robert Hassell III had two hits including a double and drove in two runs. Will Frizzell walked three times and scored two runs. Harrisburg managed only five hits in the cold, rainy weather.

Filibusters

The game was delayed 62 minutes and started in drizzly wet weather... Harrisburg won the first game of a series for the first time this season... The shutout was the third this season for the Sens.

On the Docket

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play games two and three of their six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH Thursday at 4:05 p.m. The games can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 3:50 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.