Sea Dogs Fall 5-4 to Yard Goats in Series Finale

July 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, Connecticut - Despite leading early 4-0, the Portland Sea Dogs (10-6, 46-39) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (9-8, 47-38) 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park.

Krisitian Campbell and Tyer Miller both recorded multi-hit games at the plate for the Sea Dogs. Campbell went 2-for-4 with a run. Miller also went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. RHP Hunter Dobbins tossed 2.0 shutout innings to begin the game allowing one hit while walking one and striking out two.

In the top of the first inning, Kristian Campbell led off the game with a double then scored on an RBI single by Alex Binelas. Tyler Miller then drove home Binelas with a double to left field and the Sea Dogs led, 2-0.

Portland added two more in the top of the fourth inning. Binelas drew a leadoff walk then moved to second on a single by Miller. Karson Simas then smashed a two-run double down the left field line and Portland led, 4-0.

The Yard Goats scored their first run in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run by Warming Bernabel.

Hartford pulled within one run after a two-run homer by Ryan Ritter in the bottom of the fifth inning. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Adael Amador reached on a double then stole third base. With Ryan Ritter at the plate, Felix Cepeda threw a wild pitch for a strikeout but catcher Elih Marrero hit Ritter in the back when he was running to first allowing Amador to score and the game was tied, 4-4.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Sterlin Thompson scored the leading run on a wild pitch by Felix Cepeda and the Goats held on to win, 5-4.

RHP Jaden Hill (5-2, 4.01 ERA) earned the win pitching 1.0 perfect inning with two strikeouts. RHP Felix Cepeda (0-2, 5.79 ERA) was given the loss and blown save tossing 2.0 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs will not play for the next four days due to the All-Star break. They will return to Hadlock Field on Friday, July 19th to face the Reading Fightin Phils with postgame fireworks.

