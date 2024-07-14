Wilson Wins It Walk-Off Style

July 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (6-12; 37-49) walked it off in a thrilling rally to defeat the Akron RubberDucks (13-5; 50-37) 7-6, on Sunday before the All-Star break.

The Fightin Phils took an early 4-0 lead thanks to a pair of two-run home runs from Otto Kemp (7) and Robert Moore (8). Moore went three-for-four in the game with three hits, two runs scored, and two RBI.

In the top of the seventh, the RubberDucks took a 5-4 lead. Alexfri Planez, Aaron Bracho, and Kody Huff combined three hits and five RBI in the inning, including a two-run homer from Huff (5).

Baron Radcliff tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer (5). Akron earned this run back in the top of the ninth, as Bracho hit a solo home run to give the RubberDucks a 6-5 lead.

Josh Breaux began a rally in the bottom of the ninth for Reading. He led off with a double, followed by a Radcliff RBI double to tie the game, 6-6. Trevor Schwecke followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Ethan Wilson walked it off with an RBI game-winning single. With the hit, Wilson broke an 0-for-10 streak and gave the Fightin Phils their second walk-off victory of the season.

Matt Osterberg had a fantastic bounce-back outing for Reading on the mound, going six innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits, walking three and striking out five.

Daniel Harper earned the win for Reading (1-0), while Bradley Hanner (7-3) suffered the loss.

