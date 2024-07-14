Yard Goats Win 5-4 in Comeback Victory

July 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - The Yard Goats defeated the Sea Dogs by a score of 5-4 on Sunday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd at Dunkin' Park. Hartford's bullpen spearheaded the comeback victory off the back of fantastic performances from Evan Shawver, Juan Mejia, Jaden Hill, and Zach Agnos. They combined for four shutout innings, allowing just one hit with no walks and six strikeouts. Adael Amador had a big day at the plate for the Yard Goats going two for three with a double and scoring two runs in the process.

In the first inning, the Sea Dogs opened up the scoring when Alex Binelas singled on a line drive off Yard Goats starter Jarrod Cande to right field to bring home Kristian Campbell from third. The very next at-bat, Tyler Miller hit a double to left-center field to score Alex Binelas from first making it a 2-0 game

The Sea Dogs struck again in the fourth inning when Karson Simas hit a two-out double into left field to bring Alex Binelas and Tyler Miller across the plate to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

The Yard Goats got on the board in the fourth inning when Warming Bernabel hit a towering solo home run to left field making the score 4-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Yard Goats continued their offensive prowess when shortstop Ryan Ritter hit a home run to left-center field with no outs to bring home Adael Amador and make it a 4-3 ballgame.

In the seventh inning, Yard Goats second baseman Bladimir Restituyo stole third before being brought home after an arid throw from Sea Dogs catcher Elih Marrero off a dropped strikeout pitch to tie the game at 4-4.

The Yard Goats took the lead in the eighth inning when SterlinThompson stole home on a wild pitch that got away from catcher Elih Marrero making the score 5-4.

The Yard Goats are off for four days and will return to action Friday, July 19th at Bowie for three games against the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, Bowie Baysox. The game will be available on the free audacy app.

WP: Jaden Hill (5-2)

LP: Felix Cepeda (0-2)

SV: Zach Agnos (1)

Time: 2:27

