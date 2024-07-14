Five-Run Sixth Hands Squirrels 6-1 Loss

July 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed five runs in the sixth inning and lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (41-46, 7-11) dropped the final three games of the series to the Senators (44-43, 6-12) after winning the first three.

The Senators loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the third inning but were held to one run by Dylan Cumming (Loss, 0-4). After a strikeout, Andrew Pinckney brought home Cody Wilson with a sacrifice fly. Cumming struck out C.J. Stubbs to end the frame.

In the bottom of the third, the Flying Squirrels put runners on the corners with no outs, but a double-play groundout and a strikeout by Senators starter Michael Cuevas (Win, 3-9) held the inning scoreless.

Carter Howell was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fourth and later scored on an RBI double by Victor Bericoto, tying the game, 1-1.

Harrisburg scored five runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-1 lead. Trey Harris gave the Senators the lead with an RBI double. Cortland Lawson plated a run with a single and Wilson followed with a two-run double. Daylen Lile capped the scoring for the inning with an RBI single.

Will Bednar started for Richmond and threw two hitless, scoreless innings, striking out two. Kyle Cody, Jose Cruz and Seth Corry covered the final 3.1 innings without allowing a run.

Following this week's All-Star Break, the Flying Squirrels head to Akron for a three-game series against the RubberDucks beginning Friday night.

The Flying Squirrels' next homestand is July 23-28 with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, coming to The Diamond. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

